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Four Weekend Shootings, Regime's Wretched Response
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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20 views • May 17, 2022
May 16, 2022 - May 16, 2022 - A white man shot 10 people dead in Buffalo, and Tucker Carlson is being blamed. Let's take a look at this terrible tragedy and three others that occurred over the weekend, and how the RINOs, Biden Administration and their pals in the media are responding.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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