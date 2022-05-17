Four Weekend Shootings, Regime's Wretched Response

May 16, 2022 - May 16, 2022 - A white man shot 10 people dead in Buffalo, and Tucker Carlson is being blamed. Let's take a look at this terrible tragedy and three others that occurred over the weekend, and how the RINOs, Biden Administration and their pals in the media are responding.Thanks for watching and praying!Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:Website:prayingcitizen.comAll newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.comCopyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.