© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enter - The New Republic, As Congress Is Ordered To Leave DC
Follow
2
Share
Report
574 views • April 03, 2022
The re-emergence of the Constitutional Republic of 1776 is underway right now, as the Washington swamp is almost drained. The fiat dollar is dead, as is the petrodollar and the new U.S. note is ready to make its debut through the Quantum Financial System, where all currencies are to be gold-backed.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video Source:
Mary, 'We The People' News
Situation Update - April 2nd, 2022
Background theme music:
'Undercover Spy Agent' by David Fesliyan
'Trouble Is Brewing' by David Fesliyan
Fesliyan Studios - http://fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video Source:
Mary, 'We The People' News
Situation Update - April 2nd, 2022
Background theme music:
'Undercover Spy Agent' by David Fesliyan
'Trouble Is Brewing' by David Fesliyan
Fesliyan Studios - http://fesliyanstudios.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.