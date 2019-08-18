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Episode 027 - No Cash? No Problem! How to Get Started on a Dime
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9 views • August 18, 2019
If you’ve been hoping to host your own BNB or you want to build a Short-Term Rental Business but you have no cash, no property, no start-up, then THIS is the episode for you! Michelle goes into detail about how Co-hosting is to Short-Term Rentals as Wholesaling is to Real Estate Investing. She tells you how to start, where to find properties, and gets you started in this Short-Term Rental Business with little to no money of your own. It takes work but it absolutely can be done. For more information about this episode and download some awesome STR tools, go to our website at https://www.shorttermrentalrevenue.com.
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