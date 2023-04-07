GMOs for Thee, Not For Me! - #NewWorldNextWeek



The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

4/6/2023

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw515/

This week on the New World Next Week: Finland joins NATO as WWIII draws nigh; King Charles won't eat the GMOs he's trying to foist on his loyal subjects; and the scamsters allow the peasants to continue life now that they have set the scamdemic precedent.

