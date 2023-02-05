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jimmydoreshow Fauci’s Likely Replacement Peter Hotez Is EVEN WORSE Than Fauci
The Jimmy Dore Show @thejimmydoreshowhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnK6N1kRASM
https://rumble.com/v281tlg-faucis-likely-replacement-is-even-worse-than-fauci.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xnK6N1kRASM/
Fauci’s Likely Replacement Is EVEN WORSE Than Fauci!