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Apollo 17 - Full Trip - FInal Nail Into The Moon Landings Coffin
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101 views • April 10, 2021
Watch carefully extended highlights of the final Moon mission Apollo 17. You can clearly notice so much evidence proving that no human being has ever placed their foot on the Moon. Stop deluding yourself! Open your eyes! Start thinking! Accept the facts! They are in front of you.
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