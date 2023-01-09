Houston Taqueria Restaurant Shooting Full Video (Brutal) - This is not clickbait

Jim Crenshaw





January 8, 2023





This dude has a problem. He stood over the dude and shot into him. He has to stop once the guy is no longer a threat or he can be charged manslaughter or homicide. No wonder he did not stick around. Do I care? Not really. If you are armed and holding up people at gunpoint (even with a BB gun) I have no use for you. However under Texas law you need to stop once there is no longer a threat. He stood over the guy and kept shooting, and that can be a big problem for him. He was down after 4 shots, I don't know how many hit him but he ceased to be a threat at that time. He shot him 5 times AFTER he was down, one of the shots was point blank.





I am not saying I agree or do not agree with the law, but it is what it is. He kept firing ever after the guy was down and not moving and AFTER he took the gun he put another slug in him. I think they will catch him at some point, they have his finger prints, DNA and a good picture of him. He will get charged. You cannot continue shooting someone unless you are a cop. If he was a cop he could get away with it.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/LMlIc9JcIbTx/



