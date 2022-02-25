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Most Beautiful Women in the World, an Aeroflot Airlines Ad SANCTIONED
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263 views • February 25, 2022
Most beautiful Women in the World, an Aeroflot Airlines Ad
Among sanctions from Ukraine crisis.
My opinion that the 3 ladies in this commercial , are Russians most finest. Perfect all around. Makes you want to go to Russia.
Agree or Not? LGBT can chime in too. I am an equal opportunity demographer.
Real employees not actors, unlike some of the Ford and Chevy commercials.
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
Among sanctions from Ukraine crisis.
My opinion that the 3 ladies in this commercial , are Russians most finest. Perfect all around. Makes you want to go to Russia.
Agree or Not? LGBT can chime in too. I am an equal opportunity demographer.
Real employees not actors, unlike some of the Ford and Chevy commercials.
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
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