That's Truly Shocking┃Russian Kamikaze Drone 'LANCET' Destroyed the Best European SAM 'IRIS-T SLM'
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago |
While the whole world is closely following the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army that has begun, one very important piece of news has gone unnoticed. And this news has already caused a stir in the camp of Russia's rivals. Unfortunately for the Kyiv authorities and the command of the armed forces of Ukraine, the rarest and even one can say the best air defense system in service with the Ukrainian army was lost. *********************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

samlancetrussian kamikaze droneiris-t slm

