The Real Estate Show with Kevin J. Johnston Episode 27 - BEATING INCOME TAX & MOVING MONEY!
4 views • 3 weeks ago

The Real Estate Show with Kevin J. Johnston Episode 27 - BEATING INCOME TAX & MOVING MONEY!


Every Wednesday at 9PM Eastern Time


Welcome to Episode 27-BEATING INCOME TAX & MOVING MONEY with Kevin J. Johnston! In this show, I'll guide you through the savvy strategies of minimizing your tax burden and maximizing your savings. From smart investment decisions to strategic money movements, I'll explore the ins and outs of tax-efficient financial management.


Whether you're an investor, entrepreneur, or simply someone looking to make the most of your money, Kevin J. Johnston is your go-to resource for unlocking the secrets to keeping more of your hard-earned cash. Join me as I uncover the power of tax-saving techniques and set you on the path to financial freedom!


LIVE ON:


www.FreedomReport.ca

and

www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston/live

and

www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston


#realestate #taxes #banks #finance #business #panama #costarica #property #taxationistheft #podcast #economics

