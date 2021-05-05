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Concentration camps coming soon to a neighborhood near you! (05/05/2021)
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876 views • May 05, 2021
Original Video posted on April 4 2021 is Here
https://youtu.be/ECgYz9B_8NE
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"TO PERFECT THE SAINTS, TO DO THE WORK OF MINISTRY, AND TO BUILD UP THE BODY OF CHRIST" EPH. 4:12
Links:
https://endtimeswatchman.org/2021/05/05/ny-senate-just-passed-a-concentration-camp-bill-to-forcibly-throw-people-in-camps-just-like-the-nazis-did-in-world-war-ii/
Blogsite:
https://www.endtimeswatchman.org/
Eugene Snead YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQAE78TNrAqibgB4224Urpg
Prophecy is being fulfilled at an alarming rate. God is pouring out his spirit in these last days through prophetic dreams and visions, warning us that the time of the rapture of the bride of Jesus is coming soon. This rapture dream Jesus is Coming soon so please be prepared to meet our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the Air.
Romans 10:9-10
"9 If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved."
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
.
https://youtu.be/ECgYz9B_8NE
.
"TO PERFECT THE SAINTS, TO DO THE WORK OF MINISTRY, AND TO BUILD UP THE BODY OF CHRIST" EPH. 4:12
Links:
https://endtimeswatchman.org/2021/05/05/ny-senate-just-passed-a-concentration-camp-bill-to-forcibly-throw-people-in-camps-just-like-the-nazis-did-in-world-war-ii/
Blogsite:
https://www.endtimeswatchman.org/
Eugene Snead YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQAE78TNrAqibgB4224Urpg
Prophecy is being fulfilled at an alarming rate. God is pouring out his spirit in these last days through prophetic dreams and visions, warning us that the time of the rapture of the bride of Jesus is coming soon. This rapture dream Jesus is Coming soon so please be prepared to meet our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the Air.
Romans 10:9-10
"9 If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved."
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
.
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