BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wetown 200 watt FOLDABLE Portable Solar Panel Unboxing Review #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
5 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
65 views • 10 months ago

Wetown 200 Watt Solar Panels Portable 20V for Solar Generator Power Station Foldable Solar Panel Kit https://amzn.to/3RJGRTC In this video, I test 8 solar panels for quality controls and they all work and are all a reasonable price. It may be sold out, so you may want to se my other youtube review for other foldable solar panels.


Other great solar panel reviews are available on youtube here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos



[ AMZN.TO links are amazon affiliate links]


SEE My other 200 Watt Panel Review for comparison: Bluetti PV200 vs AllPowers SP033 and SP035 Review Head to Head Test #wisebuyreviews https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3hi8cY-M2M


Bateria Power 20A 12V/24V MPPT Solar Charge Controller https://amzn.to/3KXHOUK


LiTime 12V 100Ah Mini LiFePO4 Lithium Battery, Upgraded 100A BMS https://amzn.to/4eGIHOV



OUTUBE VERSION:

https://youtu.be/nlInvWpN5V0

BRIGHTEON VERSION

https://www.brighteon.com/586dfcb3-6d7d-4eaa-aeb6-9f2893a5a414

ODYSEE VERSION

https://odysee.com/@wisebuyreviews:d/wetown-200-watt-foldable-portable-solar:6

Keywords
product reviewsolar paneloff-grid power
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy