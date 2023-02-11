Feb 8 2023 Twitter's Response to Hunter Biden Laptop Story Congress House Oversight Committee
C-SPANhttps://www.c-span.org/video/?525786-1/twitters-response-hunter-biden-laptop-story
February 8, 2023
Twitter's Response to Hunter Biden Laptop Story
Former Twitter executives appeared before the House Oversight Committee, testifying there was “no conspiracy” at the company against conservative voices as they discussed Twitter’s response to the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story. Anika Collier Navaroli, Twitter’s former U.S. Safety Policy Team senior expert, focused her remarks on the company’s reluctance to censure former President Trump’s rhetoric on the platform in the lead up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying, “Twitter’s leadership bent and broke their own rules in order to protect some of the most dangerous speech on the platform.” A variety of topics were covered, including the FBI’s involvement with Twitter, free speech protections and violations, combating disinformation on social media platforms, and Hunter Biden’s involvement with the Ukrainian company Burisma
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.