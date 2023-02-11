Feb 8 2023 Twitter's Response to Hunter Biden Laptop Story Congress House Oversight Committee

February 8, 2023

Twitter's Response to Hunter Biden Laptop Story





Former Twitter executives appeared before the House Oversight Committee, testifying there was “no conspiracy” at the company against conservative voices as they discussed Twitter’s response to the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story. Anika Collier Navaroli, Twitter’s former U.S. Safety Policy Team senior expert, focused her remarks on the company’s reluctance to censure former President Trump’s rhetoric on the platform in the lead up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying, “Twitter’s leadership bent and broke their own rules in order to protect some of the most dangerous speech on the platform.” A variety of topics were covered, including the FBI’s involvement with Twitter, free speech protections and violations, combating disinformation on social media platforms, and Hunter Biden’s involvement with the Ukrainian company Burisma