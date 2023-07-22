Create New Account
Genuine natural cure for malignant skin cancer
Published 13 hours ago

My research and personal experience indicates that most claims of natural cures for cancer are not supported by proper scientific research and genuine experience. My video on this topic here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1BTOgY5kNxJ/
But my book describes a collection of synergistic techniques which cured my skin cancer including melanoma. My book is available on Amazon Books. https://www.amazon.com/Natural-Techniques-Guidelines-Curing-Melanoma/dp/B0B8XMQVXY/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1688273512&sr=1-1

