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Every 172 Years the CLIMATE CHANGES!
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28 views • October 26, 2020
The “global warming” SCAM – perpetuated by the pseudoscience grant money whores – is all about making the “ELITES” lives as comfortable as possible by eliminating competition for the resources they, due to their SUPERIOR BREEDING & STATUS, view as THEIRS. CO2 is PLANT FOOD!
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