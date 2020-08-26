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Gaia: Healing from Incoming Energies
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29 views • August 26, 2020
August 24, 2020
"With the incoming energies, there must be conscious allowing, as opposed to resistance. This is the key that we wish for them to remember." ~ Commander Ashtar
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/healing-from-incoming-energies
For more monthly events go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
And for more information about private sessions, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/private-sessions/
"With the incoming energies, there must be conscious allowing, as opposed to resistance. This is the key that we wish for them to remember." ~ Commander Ashtar
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/healing-from-incoming-energies
For more monthly events go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
And for more information about private sessions, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/private-sessions/
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