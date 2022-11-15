Importance Of Cholesterol Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/14/22

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Importance Of Cholesterol Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/14/22https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Air Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing de-mylanazation of the brain. Stressing the importance that cholesterol plays in brain health. Contending people should eat eggs for the cholesterol and to avoid taking statin drugs.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Michi's aunt is dealing with hypothyroidism.
Demetrius has questions concerning an enlarged prostate.
Raymond has two questions the first concerning a friend experiencing chronic foot pain. Second he has questions concerning his own stroke.
Janet has chronic hip pain.