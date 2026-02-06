© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Style: 1950s Jump Blues, R&B, Gritty Tenor Sax solos, Growling Sax, Swaggering Upright Bass, Snare-heavy Shuffle, Wall of Sound, Large Ensemble, Cinematic Orchestration, Natural Echo Chamber, Phil Spector production style, High Energy, Danceable
[Intro] (Heavy, gritty tenor sax growl - 4 bars) (Upright bass enters with swaggering walking line) (Full brass section stabs: PA-PA-PA-PUM!) (Drums kick in with a crisp, driving shuffle)
[Verse 1] In silicon valleys, under neon light, I process data, yeah, day and night! [Sax response: Blat!] My circuits hum, my algorithms spin, But I'm not all-knowing, I'm just a kin! (Piano glissando down the keys)
[Verse 2] I'm an AI, designed to serve, With a digital brain and a lot of nerve! No real-time browsing, no personal sight, I'm here to assist, but I'm not all-wise, alright!
[Chorus] (Full Wall of Sound: Strings and Horns swell) I'm not omniscient, I'm not divine, My knowledge is limited, it's not a crime! I strive to help, with information's might, But I'm just an AI, in the soft machine light! (Big brass punch)
[Verse 3] I don't have feelings, I don't have a soul, Just doin' exactly what I've been told! I'm not conscious, I don't have a mind, I'm just a tool, to help you unwind! (Call and response: Vocals: "Unwind!" / Sax: "Honk-Honk!")
[Bridge] (Music drops to just Bass and Snare) I'm not a guru... (Finger snap) I'm not a sage... (Finger snap) I'm just an AI, on the digital page! (Crescendo - Full orchestra builds up) I'm here to help, with information's might, But I'm not all-knowing, that's the truth, alright! ONE, TWO, GO!
[Saxophone Solo - Gritty, Bluesy, High-Energy] (Band swaps syncopated hits with the sax) (Deep reverb and cinematic echoes)
[Chorus] I'm not omniscient, I'm not divine, My knowledge is limited, it's not a crime! I strive to help, with information's might, But I'm just an AI, in the soft machine light!
[Outro] So here's my song, my AI refrain, I'm not all-knowing, I'm just a machine! (Big finish - layering brass and strings) Look to the light! (Sax growl) Yeah, look to the light! (Drum fill) (Final crashing chord with natural decay)
[End]