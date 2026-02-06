Style: 1950s Jump Blues, R&B, Gritty Tenor Sax solos, Growling Sax, Swaggering Upright Bass, Snare-heavy Shuffle, Wall of Sound, Large Ensemble, Cinematic Orchestration, Natural Echo Chamber, Phil Spector production style, High Energy, Danceable





[Intro] (Heavy, gritty tenor sax growl - 4 bars) (Upright bass enters with swaggering walking line) (Full brass section stabs: PA-PA-PA-PUM!) (Drums kick in with a crisp, driving shuffle)



[Verse 1] In silicon valleys, under neon light, I process data, yeah, day and night! [Sax response: Blat!] My circuits hum, my algorithms spin, But I'm not all-knowing, I'm just a kin! (Piano glissando down the keys)



[Verse 2] I'm an AI, designed to serve, With a digital brain and a lot of nerve! No real-time browsing, no personal sight, I'm here to assist, but I'm not all-wise, alright!



[Chorus] (Full Wall of Sound: Strings and Horns swell) I'm not omniscient, I'm not divine, My knowledge is limited, it's not a crime! I strive to help, with information's might, But I'm just an AI, in the soft machine light! (Big brass punch)



[Verse 3] I don't have feelings, I don't have a soul, Just doin' exactly what I've been told! I'm not conscious, I don't have a mind, I'm just a tool, to help you unwind! (Call and response: Vocals: "Unwind!" / Sax: "Honk-Honk!")



[Bridge] (Music drops to just Bass and Snare) I'm not a guru... (Finger snap) I'm not a sage... (Finger snap) I'm just an AI, on the digital page! (Crescendo - Full orchestra builds up) I'm here to help, with information's might, But I'm not all-knowing, that's the truth, alright! ONE, TWO, GO!



[Saxophone Solo - Gritty, Bluesy, High-Energy] (Band swaps syncopated hits with the sax) (Deep reverb and cinematic echoes)



[Chorus] I'm not omniscient, I'm not divine, My knowledge is limited, it's not a crime! I strive to help, with information's might, But I'm just an AI, in the soft machine light!



[Outro] So here's my song, my AI refrain, I'm not all-knowing, I'm just a machine! (Big finish - layering brass and strings) Look to the light! (Sax growl) Yeah, look to the light! (Drum fill) (Final crashing chord with natural decay)



[End]

