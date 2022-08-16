Arizona's governor is using shipping containers to fill gaps in border wall near Yuma

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs order to begin sealing gaps in border wall with stacked shipping containers topped with razor wire, estimated to take 2 weeks to complete a 1000 foot section, for $6mil. Other smaller sections will be tackled after this project is completed.
Gov. Doug Ducey issued the executive order directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to immediately start work on the wall.
Gov. Doug Ducey says Arizona nonprofits were overwhelmed by the migrant surge in Yuma Arizona