Evil People Applauding Evil People For An Evil Agenda

There are no good guys in the Ukraine Russia conflict.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

FoxNews.com - Tucker Carlson: Zelenskyy's address to Congress didn't look like a democracy https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317688886112





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



