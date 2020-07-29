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Two cringeworthy Bill Gates interviews
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40 views • July 29, 2020
Dave Cullen, July 29th, 2020
Commentary on 2 recent interviews with Bill Gates on mainstream media about vaccines by Dave Cullen. Body language, how he dodges the qeustion and all together doesn't build confidence in vaccine safity and his responce on conspiracy theories and digital vaccine records.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/computingforever/
Commentary on 2 recent interviews with Bill Gates on mainstream media about vaccines by Dave Cullen. Body language, how he dodges the qeustion and all together doesn't build confidence in vaccine safity and his responce on conspiracy theories and digital vaccine records.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/computingforever/
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