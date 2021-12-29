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Dr Leyla Ali, Staying Healthy During Covid Part 4 Ivermectin
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Dr Leyla Ali, Staying Healthy During Covid Part 4 Ivermectin
https://rumble.com/vrlfbt-dr-leyla-ali-staying-healthy-during-covid-part-4-ivermectin.html
First Published on 15 April 2021
https://rumble.com/user/LeylaAli99
LOOK HOW IVERMECTIN TREATMENT FOR COVID HAS BEEN SURPRESSED SINCE
https://rumble.com/vfoo5r-staying-healthy-during-covid-part-4-ivermectin.html
Ivermectin is a drug that's been on the market for close to 40 years and is commonly used for parasites. The World Health Organization has Ivermectin categorized as an essential medicine.
There is "mountains of data" showing the "miraculous" effects of Ivermectin when treating Covid-19, and it is used in many countries throughout the world.
Despite Ivermectin's effectiveness and astonishing results, the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease control continue to ignore Ivermectin's amazing benefits.
If you want to protect yourself from Corona Virus, don't wait for the medical system to approve Ivermectin. Instead, get yourself a supply to keep healthy and safe. .
References:
Natural News
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-04-05-single-dose-of-agricultural-drug-ivermectin-eliminate-coronavirus.html
Grass Roots Peru
https://trialsitenews.com/how-a-grass-roots-health-movement-led-to-acceptance-of-ivermectin-as-a-covid-19-therapy-in-peru/
Australia Triple Therapy
https://trialsitenews.com/well-respected-australian-researcher-consider-triple-therapy-ivermectin-zinc-doxycycline-for-covid-19/
Complete Guide: India
https://www.thecompleteguidetohealth.com/ivermectin.html#AUSTRALIA
Brazil Towns
https://trialsitenews.com/an-old-drug-tackles-new-tricks-ivermectin-treatment-in-three-brazilian-towns/
Argentina
https://trialsitenews.com/argentina-study-supports-ivermectin-for-covid-19/
Dominican Today
https://dominicantoday.com/dr/covid-19/2020/09/29/doctors-cure-6000-patients-with-covid-19-with-ivermectin/
India
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/while-the-world-is-going-on-a-vaccine-frenzy-the-indian-government-is-distributing-a-home-covid-kit-with-zinc-doxycycline-and-ivermectin/
Tokyo
https://trialsitenews.com/chairman-of-the-tokyo-medical-association-household-doctors-should-prescribe-ivermectin-to-treat-covid-19/
Mansoura, Egypt
https://trialsitenews.com/mansoura-university-ivermectin-based-study-results-in-superior-viral-clearance-peer-review-status-in-journal-of-medical-virology/
Jamaica
https://trialsitenews.com/no-more-fun-in-the-sun-as-covid-19-spikes-in-jamaica-while-nations-medical-association-suggests-ivermectin-to-ministry-of-health-and-wellness/
Bulgaria
https://trialsitenews.com/beyond-the-roundup-pharmacy-queues-growing-in-bulgaria-as-ivermectin-is-made-available/
Czech
https://trialsitenews.com/major-czech-republic-hospital-embraces-ivermectin-and-many-other-hospital-physicians-calling-as-pandemic-rages/
News Roundup NY Judge orders Hospital to Use Ivermectin, Woman Recovers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6pm5T_E4rw
Ivermectin in Prophylaxis and Treatment of Covid-19
https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/FLCCC-Ivermectin-in-the-prophylaxis-and-treatment-of-COVID-19.pdf
Dr. Pierre Kory and Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Doctors who prescribe Ivermectin
https://covid19criticalcare.com/guide-for-this-website/how-to-get-ivermectin/
About me:
Dr. Leyla Ali, Pharmacist, author, speaker
My website: https://www.drleylaali.com
Email: [email protected]
My book: Off Balance, the American Way of Health, A Pharmacist's Perspective on Why Drugs Don't Work.
Link to book: https://www.amazon.com/Balance-American-Health-Pharmacists-Perspective/dp/0985345209/
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vrlfbt-dr-leyla-ali-staying-healthy-during-covid-part-4-ivermectin.html
First Published on 15 April 2021
https://rumble.com/user/LeylaAli99
LOOK HOW IVERMECTIN TREATMENT FOR COVID HAS BEEN SURPRESSED SINCE
https://rumble.com/vfoo5r-staying-healthy-during-covid-part-4-ivermectin.html
Ivermectin is a drug that's been on the market for close to 40 years and is commonly used for parasites. The World Health Organization has Ivermectin categorized as an essential medicine.
There is "mountains of data" showing the "miraculous" effects of Ivermectin when treating Covid-19, and it is used in many countries throughout the world.
Despite Ivermectin's effectiveness and astonishing results, the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease control continue to ignore Ivermectin's amazing benefits.
If you want to protect yourself from Corona Virus, don't wait for the medical system to approve Ivermectin. Instead, get yourself a supply to keep healthy and safe. .
References:
Natural News
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-04-05-single-dose-of-agricultural-drug-ivermectin-eliminate-coronavirus.html
Grass Roots Peru
https://trialsitenews.com/how-a-grass-roots-health-movement-led-to-acceptance-of-ivermectin-as-a-covid-19-therapy-in-peru/
Australia Triple Therapy
https://trialsitenews.com/well-respected-australian-researcher-consider-triple-therapy-ivermectin-zinc-doxycycline-for-covid-19/
Complete Guide: India
https://www.thecompleteguidetohealth.com/ivermectin.html#AUSTRALIA
Brazil Towns
https://trialsitenews.com/an-old-drug-tackles-new-tricks-ivermectin-treatment-in-three-brazilian-towns/
Argentina
https://trialsitenews.com/argentina-study-supports-ivermectin-for-covid-19/
Dominican Today
https://dominicantoday.com/dr/covid-19/2020/09/29/doctors-cure-6000-patients-with-covid-19-with-ivermectin/
India
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/while-the-world-is-going-on-a-vaccine-frenzy-the-indian-government-is-distributing-a-home-covid-kit-with-zinc-doxycycline-and-ivermectin/
Tokyo
https://trialsitenews.com/chairman-of-the-tokyo-medical-association-household-doctors-should-prescribe-ivermectin-to-treat-covid-19/
Mansoura, Egypt
https://trialsitenews.com/mansoura-university-ivermectin-based-study-results-in-superior-viral-clearance-peer-review-status-in-journal-of-medical-virology/
Jamaica
https://trialsitenews.com/no-more-fun-in-the-sun-as-covid-19-spikes-in-jamaica-while-nations-medical-association-suggests-ivermectin-to-ministry-of-health-and-wellness/
Bulgaria
https://trialsitenews.com/beyond-the-roundup-pharmacy-queues-growing-in-bulgaria-as-ivermectin-is-made-available/
Czech
https://trialsitenews.com/major-czech-republic-hospital-embraces-ivermectin-and-many-other-hospital-physicians-calling-as-pandemic-rages/
News Roundup NY Judge orders Hospital to Use Ivermectin, Woman Recovers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6pm5T_E4rw
Ivermectin in Prophylaxis and Treatment of Covid-19
https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/FLCCC-Ivermectin-in-the-prophylaxis-and-treatment-of-COVID-19.pdf
Dr. Pierre Kory and Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Doctors who prescribe Ivermectin
https://covid19criticalcare.com/guide-for-this-website/how-to-get-ivermectin/
About me:
Dr. Leyla Ali, Pharmacist, author, speaker
My website: https://www.drleylaali.com
Email: [email protected]
My book: Off Balance, the American Way of Health, A Pharmacist's Perspective on Why Drugs Don't Work.
Link to book: https://www.amazon.com/Balance-American-Health-Pharmacists-Perspective/dp/0985345209/
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
Keywords
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