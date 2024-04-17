Do you know of SIECUS? Sexuality Information Education Council of the United States

"Planned Parenthood Medical Director Mary Calderon, left Planned Parenthood in 1964. And she started an organization that would literally architect and create comprehensive sexuality education. It was called SIECUS (siecus.org). Most people don't even know this organization, and yet its impact on your children and your grandchildren in public schools, and children internationally, cannot be overstated. It's called SIECUS, the Sexuality Information Education Council of the United States, founded in 1964, by Planned Parenthood's medical director, and they would shortly become the number one provider of all the obscene porn sex ed in the schools, goes back to the 60s. Okay. Guess who provided the seed money to launch SIECUS?

Hugh Hefner!

Always go together founder of Playboy magazine who dedicated his first magazine to Alfred Kinsey, who is the father of the sexual revolution and provided the science of sex ed to change the culture. He said children are sexual from birth, and he interviewed pedophiles and rapists serving lifetime prison sentences, and one Nazi pedophile rapist he asked him to send him his data…"

Seth Gruber - 04/14/2024 https://sethgruber.com

Full presentation "The White Rose Resistance" at Godspeak Calvary Chapel: https://rumble.com/v4phhnk-the-white-rose-resistance-seth-gruber.html