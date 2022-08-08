Beijing Reportedly Pumped Money to Solomon's Officials, Targeted Port and Airstrip

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https://gnews.org/post/p153s9d20
08/02/2022 ABC’s four corners program revealed that China had pumped money into the Solomon Islands twice, with MPs loyal to Prime Minister Sogavare receiving a total of about $3 million dollars. Australia’s investigative reports have also revealed that China used the money to bribe Solomon’s politicians to sway the South Pacific island nations’ decisions in Beijing’s favor.