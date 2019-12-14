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The Tower of Babel found 5 of 6.
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9 views • December 14, 2019
In this episode were going deeper into the land of Shinar. Where is this tower that so impressed God that he came down to see it. Genesis 11:5-6. It’s on the highest plateau on planet earth. Exactly where you would expect to find a tower into the heavens. This area is also called the roof of the world.
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