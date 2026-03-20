Payback Politics

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Dems are talking about revenge — for what?
They only want revenge because they lost.
What President Trump is doing now is downstream from their own dereliction.
He returned to reality.
We are back making moves in the practical world.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Five (20 March 2026)