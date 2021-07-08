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Ulm-i Egyetem AstraZeneca Németország / University of Ulm Germany
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10 views • July 08, 2021
Németország: Az Ulm-i Egyetem laborja szerint: az AstraZeneca oltásai 2/3-os szennyezettséget mutatnak
Az Ulm-i Egyetem kutatói a vakcina tartalmának egyharmadát találták elfogadottnak, mint oltóanyagot. A többi, azaz a kétharmad része olyan szennyeződés, amely szerintük nem tartozik oda. Azt mondják, bizonyítani nem tudják, hogy ez miatt vannak a trombózisos esetek, de kizárni sem tudják.
A gyártó csendben van. Nem reagált.
A mainstream média pedig még be is számol róla. Ébresztő azoknak, akik ezt még magukba akarják fecskendeztetni!
Germany: University of Ulm lab says AstraZeneca vaccines show 2/3 contamination
Researchers at the University of Ulm have found one third of the vaccine content to be acceptable as vaccine. The rest, two-thirds, is contamination that they believe does not belong there. They say they can't prove that it's causing the thrombosis cases, but they can't rule it out either.
The manufacturer is silent. It has not responded.
And the mainstream media is even reporting on it. Wake up for those who still want to inject this into themselves!
Az Ulm-i Egyetem kutatói a vakcina tartalmának egyharmadát találták elfogadottnak, mint oltóanyagot. A többi, azaz a kétharmad része olyan szennyeződés, amely szerintük nem tartozik oda. Azt mondják, bizonyítani nem tudják, hogy ez miatt vannak a trombózisos esetek, de kizárni sem tudják.
A gyártó csendben van. Nem reagált.
A mainstream média pedig még be is számol róla. Ébresztő azoknak, akik ezt még magukba akarják fecskendeztetni!
Germany: University of Ulm lab says AstraZeneca vaccines show 2/3 contamination
Researchers at the University of Ulm have found one third of the vaccine content to be acceptable as vaccine. The rest, two-thirds, is contamination that they believe does not belong there. They say they can't prove that it's causing the thrombosis cases, but they can't rule it out either.
The manufacturer is silent. It has not responded.
And the mainstream media is even reporting on it. Wake up for those who still want to inject this into themselves!
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