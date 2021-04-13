X22 REPORT - Conspiracy Theories, Microchip Implants, Fauci Flip Flop, Fight for Freedom

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The patriots told us the plan from the beginning. This is about exposing the [DS] system, showing it to the world. The Biden Administration will lose control, the invisible enemy will push their agenda and people will see that [JB] cannot control the situation, this is the perfect storm.
The elite are now moving into their master plan of having everyone chipped. Conspiracy no more. Mike Pompeo tweets out a chess board and says checkmate.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.