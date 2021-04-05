NEWS PANEL 19: FOCUS ON THE MILITARY IN FACE OF COERCED VACCINATIONS, DANGERS OF MRNA VACCINES

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Impassioned and inspiring news panel with UK and US army veterans Mick Stott and Bob Cabacoff, Professor Dolores Cahill, investigative journalist Dean Henderson, and Michelle Young, whistleblower on financial and judicial crimes in the UK on the state of affairs in the world today with coerced vaccines worldwide, the dangers to the military as also civilians, the imminent possibility of deaths from the auto-immune pathogenic priming expected from the mRNA vaccines and spike-protein-creation, the parasitic controls of the autocratic oligarchic class over humanity, and what is being done in many different forums to retrieve control, reject the tyranny, and save humanity.