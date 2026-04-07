Do Ion Devices Really Boost Crop Yields and Save Water? An interview with Richard Presser and John Smith

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Higher yields. Less water. Healthier soil. It sounds like every farmer’s dream. Claims of 200% crop increases spark both hope and skepticism. If true, this could redefine agriculture. But results must go beyond testimonials—real impact lives in repeatable outcomes. The future of farming depends on what can be proven.
#SmartFarming #CropInnovation #WaterSaving #AgriFuture #FoodTech
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