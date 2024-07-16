Outer Perimeter Security - was State Police, county Sheriffs & local municipal Police - US Secret Service only inner circle perimeter security

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Outer Perimeter Security - was State Police, county sheriffs & local municipal police - USSS only inner circle perimeter security says reporter.
Video original title:Investigation into Thomas Matthew Crooks continues after Trump assassination attempt
The investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, continues. KDKA-TV's Barry Pintar and Chilekasi Adele have team coverage.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QfMj__9Ch9k&t=210s&ab_channel=CBSPittsburgh