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Carter Hydrick An ABomb for Herr Bormann Pt 1 of 2_v240P
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42 views • January 20, 2021
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/German_submarine_U-234
Note that U-234 was not harrassed, bombed or shot at by the English. They had broken the codes and knew where are what the U-234 was transporting.
Note that U-234 was not harrassed, bombed or shot at by the English. They had broken the codes and knew where are what the U-234 was transporting.
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