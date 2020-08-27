The Clinton Chronicles (The Original Release)

When I see what these two assholes have gotten away with during their public careers and continue to get away with, I feel without hope. They have both operated above the law since they entered public service and they have never really been called to account for any of it. Even with all of their crimes in plain view, more than half of the American population would vouch for the records of these two criminals and probably even vote for either of them in an election. With the advent of Covid 19 I see that these two shit heads nor any of the other swamp monsters are really not the problem. The American Citizenry are the fucking problem. You know, "The Covidiots"' and "The Maskholes" who believe without thinking and sheepishly follow. Is it their stupidity or is it their well intended innocence that breeds this mindless observance to the dictates of so-called public servants and corrupted authority? The informed conscience that once existed within our system of self-governance is, for the most part dead. We the people went to sleep at the wheel and we allowed these greedy, self-involved mother-fuckers to step in and begin making our decisions and charting our futures for us. It is time to pay piper.