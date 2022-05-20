© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEW W.H.O. THREAT, AND THE BETTER WAY
Follow
3
Share
Report
142 views • May 20, 2022
The WHO met this week to vote on a set of concerning Pandemic Treaty amendments. Dr. Tess Lawrie and Attorney Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, two members of the World Council for Health, join Del to explain why you need to oppose this, and to promote the Better Way Conference, currently under way in Bath, England.
#WHO #TessLawrie #ShabnamPalesaMohamed #BetterWay
POSTED: May 20, 2022
#WHO #TessLawrie #ShabnamPalesaMohamed #BetterWay
POSTED: May 20, 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.