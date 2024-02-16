Create New Account
ERNEST BIGOT in: Who is More Racist, Nathan Bedford Forrest or Hateful "Pro-Black" Professor?
Today Ernest bigot decides to mirror a speech given at UC San Francisco by Dante King, in the voice of a long deceased relative, Nathan Bedford Forrest. Who is more racist, and vile?? #racism #ernestbigot #Dante King

Keywords
racismwokeus politicsrace warsracial divisionheatadam carollawoke racismpro blackdante kinguc san franciscoearth bigotacs shownathan bedford forest

