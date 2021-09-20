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House of Cards Collapses! Around The World, Top Regulators/Scientists Have Come Out Against The Covid-19 Death Shots - FULL SHOW 9/20/21
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160 views • September 20, 2021
Several doctors from the Food and Drug administration’s (FDA) vaccine hearing on Friday claimed in explosive testimony that the COVID-19 vaccine is killing more people than it’s saving and is driving the coronavirus mutations like the so-called ‘Delta’ variant. Also, Alex Jones breaks down how the proclaimed COVID pandemic and the poisonous vaccine rollout are apart of an asymmetrical warfare attack on populations across the globe. Dr. Bryan Ardis joins Owen Shroyer live in studio to break down how the medical industry in killing more people through toxic treatments and vaccines than the COVID virus itself. And, Gerald Celente hosts the fourth and final hour.
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