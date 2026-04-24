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InfoWars - A Collapse Of The Earth's Magnetic Field Will Lead To A Mass Extinction Event In Our Near Future, Warns Respected Scientist Dr. Jack Kruse - 4-23-2026
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VITAL INTEL: The Globalists Are Secretly Preparing For A Planetary Collapse Of The Earth's Magnetic Fields That Will Lead To A Massive Extinction Event In The Near Future, Warns Respected Scientist Dr. Jack Kruse! The Magnetic Pole Of The Earth Is Already Moving At An Unprecedented Speed, And Scientists Everywhere Are Raising The Alarm About The Earth's Magnetic Field! Planet Earth Could Be In The Process Of Losing Its Magnetic Shield & Could Suffer The Same Fate As Mars! MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!

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collapsealex jonesinfowarsfutureextinctionfieldmagneticwarnsscientisteventplanetaryinvestigatormassivejack kruseearths
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