X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2784a - The Economy Is Falling Apart, & There Is Another Ticking Time Bomb

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The Economy Is Falling Apart, & There Is Another Ticking Time Bomb
The economy is heading right into a recession, optics are perfect, the puppet masters will take the fall. While the economy is falling apart, something else is on the horizon, it's a ticking time bomb, the subsidies for Obamacare end and if congress doesn't do something people will need to pay double or triple for health insurance. Oil companies are not helping power bitcoin mining.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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