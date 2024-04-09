Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gavin Newsom Gives Himself Exemption To Following His Own Law.
channel image
Tami's Topics Of The Week
10 Subscribers
33 views
Published 15 hours ago

Hypocrite Gavin Newsom is back at it again. Rules for thee, but not for me, is the motto he lives by.

Keywords
gavin newsomliarhypocriteworker exploitation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket