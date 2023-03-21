EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders with Robert F Kennedy Jr [Clip]

The Pandemic Simulations That Foreshadowed Our New Reality Part II [Clip] America Had the Most COVID Deaths in the World:
"It's Hard to Understand Why Anthony Fauci Is a Hero"
• The U.S. has 4.2% of the global population — and almost 16% of worldwide COVID deaths.
• America had a COVID death rate of about 3,000 per million; Nigeria had a death rate of 14 people per million.
• And Japan, with the oldest population in the world, had 1/10th the death rate of the United States.
• "85% of the people [in the US] who died should not have died — because they were denied early treatment," attests @RobertKennedyJr
See full video: https://www.brighteon.com/f07e1949-3599-4cc6-b9e6-82b839cdce27
.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.