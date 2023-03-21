EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders with Robert F Kennedy Jr [Clip]

The Pandemic Simulations That Foreshadowed Our New Reality Part II [Clip] America Had the Most COVID Deaths in the World:

"It's Hard to Understand Why Anthony Fauci Is a Hero"

• The U.S. has 4.2% of the global population — and almost 16% of worldwide COVID deaths.

• America had a COVID death rate of about 3,000 per million; Nigeria had a death rate of 14 people per million.

• And Japan, with the oldest population in the world, had 1/10th the death rate of the United States.

• "85% of the people [in the US] who died should not have died — because they were denied early treatment," attests @RobertKennedyJr





