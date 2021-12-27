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Assassinated Georgia Senator Nancy Schaefer Expose The Satanic US 'Child Protective Services'
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194 views • December 27, 2021
[26.12.2021] Note: Just like in Denmark for years... We're Coming For Your Children!
- There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
--
Most copies of this famous address given by then Georgia Senator Nancy Schaefer on the topic of "The Corrupt Business of Child Protective Services" before she was murdered have been taken down off of YouTube.
We are preserving a copy here.
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fbi-declassifies-files-on-the-cias-involvement-in-satanic-ritual-abuse-and-child-sex-trafficking/
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
Frazzledrip ft. Hillary Clinton and many more Sick People..[26.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ok63GuSWCynl/
Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/
Another Sick Satanic Pedophilia Documentary... [30.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IRbdDvalxBl/
HealthImpactNews - 18363 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6yfT6nHI0Pqd/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
- There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
--
Most copies of this famous address given by then Georgia Senator Nancy Schaefer on the topic of "The Corrupt Business of Child Protective Services" before she was murdered have been taken down off of YouTube.
We are preserving a copy here.
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fbi-declassifies-files-on-the-cias-involvement-in-satanic-ritual-abuse-and-child-sex-trafficking/
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
Frazzledrip ft. Hillary Clinton and many more Sick People..[26.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ok63GuSWCynl/
Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/
Another Sick Satanic Pedophilia Documentary... [30.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IRbdDvalxBl/
HealthImpactNews - 18363 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6yfT6nHI0Pqd/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
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