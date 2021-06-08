© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JUST HOW STUPID ARE THESE SHEEP - INCREDIBLE TO HEAR THEM - BILL GATES: "WE HAVE TO DEPOPULATE"
Follow
5
Share
Report
261 views • June 08, 2021
SOURCE: wil paranormal
I believe now that these sheep are probably the most brainwashed, most naive and uniformed people on the planet after hearing this and seeing that they really don't care what's in the shot they're about to get.
Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci should have been taken out long ago.
To believe that Trump has no involvement in this plan is becoming harder to believe with every death that occurs from this injection.
If he was truly here to save mankind, this would have been over long ago.
I believe now that these sheep are probably the most brainwashed, most naive and uniformed people on the planet after hearing this and seeing that they really don't care what's in the shot they're about to get.
Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci should have been taken out long ago.
To believe that Trump has no involvement in this plan is becoming harder to believe with every death that occurs from this injection.
If he was truly here to save mankind, this would have been over long ago.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.