GMO i stan polskiego rolnictwa. Konferencja - Prawdziwa żywność. cz 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GMO i stan polskiego rolnictwa. Konferencja - Prawdziwa żywność. cz 4
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • November 09, 2020
W dniu 13 czerwca 2017 roku w Belwederze odbyła się konferencja “Prawdziwe Rolnictwo. Prawdziwa żywność od prawdziwych rolników.” na której zebrały się fundacje i osoby prywatne walczące z proponowanymi przez rządy zapisami ustawowymi zezwalającymi na uprawy genetycznie modyfikowanych roślin w Polsce.
Więcej na temat konferencji można znaleźć na:
http://bezposrednioodrolnika.pl/program-konferencji/
http://bezposrednioodrolnika.pl/
Więcej na temat konferencji można znaleźć na:
http://bezposrednioodrolnika.pl/program-konferencji/
http://bezposrednioodrolnika.pl/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.