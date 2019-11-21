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Powerful 5G Roundtable, Dem Debate Bloopers And More! - FULL SHOW 11/21/19
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213 views • November 21, 2019
The experts on every level of the 5G technology and implementation weigh in on their concerns for the public exposure to the untested technology. Plus Alex Jones bullhorns Tim Cook & Donald Trump to demand end of censorship! The Democratic debate revealed severe fractions within the party, but Dems can still defeat Trump if he doesn’t take a stand against censorship and political persecution.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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