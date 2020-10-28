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DR Rashid A Buttar Discloses Draconian Lockdowns, Forced Vaccines and Property Confiscation in Canada for COVID
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192 views • October 28, 2020
The Canadian government is planning for several new waves and drastic measures. These include major lockdowns, relinquishing/confiscation of property, mandated vaccines, placing dissenters into camps. Listen and do your own research, then make a determination as to the veracity of this information.
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