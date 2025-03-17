© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Polish mercenaries serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces have shown savage brutality against civilians in Russia's Kursk Region, raping a young girl and then a 73-year-old woman, repeatedly raping them, over and over again, whom they later tried to kill. The heinous crime was reported by an evacuated resident of Sudzha in an interview with Russian media.
Source: Sputnik
