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My Bladder Pain Infection - Listen up Men - Home Remedy that Works!
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93 views • March 20, 2022
This Home Remedy is good for men and women
How to Mix AC and Baking Soda
A. 1 Tablespoon of Raw Apple Cider Vinegar
B. 1/4 Teaspoon of Baking Soda (1 quarter teaspoon)
C. 1 cup of warm water (250ml)
Mix liquid will fizzle then drink
drink on empty stomach at least 3 times per day.
Here's a list of items you will need to buy, if you don't have already.
Right click links to open in a new tab
Arm and Hammer Baking Soda
https://tinyurl.com/55kcjn52
Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar 16 oz
https://tinyurl.com/bdhvzn3h
A. Milk Thistle Extract 3000mg
https://tinyurl.com/6zytu83t
B. Milk Thistle Piping Rock 1000mg
https://tinyurl.com/33bfyb5j
Health Benefits Baking Soda & Apple Cider
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fc3WOkz4dVM
turns you inside body to "Alkaline = Healing vs. Acidic = creates cancer deseases"
Health Benefits Milk Thistle - Dr. Eric Berg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Asv5mrxv0Ig
Importance of Dextoxing your Liver - Dr. Alan Mandell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0sdKvspNr0
Bladder paid Syndrome - Liquids to Avoid
Caffeine - Carbonation drinks - Chocolate
Citrius - Alcohol- Beer
Probotics drinks help provide good bateria - "Kombucha"
Medical Disclaimer
All content and media presented and published online is for informational & educational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice and should not be relied on as health or personal advice.
Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Never disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this Website.
If you think you may have a medical emergency, call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital emergency department, or call the emergency services immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided by Your Health, you do so solely at your own risk.
External (outbound) links to other websites or educational material (e.g. pdf’s etc…) that are not explicitly created by video creator are followed at your own risk. Under no circumstances is Your Health responsible for the claims of third party websites or educational providers.
If you wish to seek clarification on the above matters please don’t hesitate to get in touch with Your Healthcare provider.
Fair Use Act Disclaimer
This site is for educational purposes only!!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
FAIR USE DEFINITION:
(Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_use)
Fair use is a doctrine in the United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission
How to Mix AC and Baking Soda
A. 1 Tablespoon of Raw Apple Cider Vinegar
B. 1/4 Teaspoon of Baking Soda (1 quarter teaspoon)
C. 1 cup of warm water (250ml)
Mix liquid will fizzle then drink
drink on empty stomach at least 3 times per day.
Here's a list of items you will need to buy, if you don't have already.
Right click links to open in a new tab
Arm and Hammer Baking Soda
https://tinyurl.com/55kcjn52
Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar 16 oz
https://tinyurl.com/bdhvzn3h
A. Milk Thistle Extract 3000mg
https://tinyurl.com/6zytu83t
B. Milk Thistle Piping Rock 1000mg
https://tinyurl.com/33bfyb5j
Health Benefits Baking Soda & Apple Cider
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fc3WOkz4dVM
turns you inside body to "Alkaline = Healing vs. Acidic = creates cancer deseases"
Health Benefits Milk Thistle - Dr. Eric Berg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Asv5mrxv0Ig
Importance of Dextoxing your Liver - Dr. Alan Mandell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0sdKvspNr0
Bladder paid Syndrome - Liquids to Avoid
Caffeine - Carbonation drinks - Chocolate
Citrius - Alcohol- Beer
Probotics drinks help provide good bateria - "Kombucha"
Medical Disclaimer
All content and media presented and published online is for informational & educational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice and should not be relied on as health or personal advice.
Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Never disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this Website.
If you think you may have a medical emergency, call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital emergency department, or call the emergency services immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided by Your Health, you do so solely at your own risk.
External (outbound) links to other websites or educational material (e.g. pdf’s etc…) that are not explicitly created by video creator are followed at your own risk. Under no circumstances is Your Health responsible for the claims of third party websites or educational providers.
If you wish to seek clarification on the above matters please don’t hesitate to get in touch with Your Healthcare provider.
Fair Use Act Disclaimer
This site is for educational purposes only!!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
FAIR USE DEFINITION:
(Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_use)
Fair use is a doctrine in the United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission
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