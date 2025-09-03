Machines vs. Humans and Data Centers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new war emerges: humans vs. machines. Data centers compete for critical resources—land, electricity, and water for cooling. This diverts essentials away from human survival, prioritizing AI infrastructure. It's an advanced stage of the old Luddite struggle, now with existential stakes for humanity.
#TechWar #AI #ResourceCompetition #HumanVsMachine
