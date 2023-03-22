Will Robert Malone take the DOMANE Challenge? | GEORGE WEBB

Will Robert Malone take the DOMANE Challenge?
Oh yeah, Robert Redfield, ex-Director of the CDC, admits that the pandemic started in Wuhan in September. I think I have three or four books out there in 2020 and 2021 saying that. The date is going to de September 11th, 2019. And I believe Shuang Sarah Wu’s 2018 Johnson Controls patents point to the Wuhan Lab was “practice” for American hospitals.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1638347551450562561
