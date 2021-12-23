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"The Global PLAN-DEMIC 'Vaccine' will KILL You and Your Children!" [22.12.2021]
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101 views • December 23, 2021
Note: The picture are flimmering badly at the last part of the video, probably why Tim Truth removed it from his channels.?
- WHO Tedros Qhebreyesus
- Whit House Jen Psaki,
- CDC Rochelle Walensky
- Pedophile Job Biden
- UK House of Commons
- UK Dominic Raab
Tim Truth - 18029 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jt0mTFMzXGs1/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
http://groupdiscover.com/
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/
https://rumble.com/timtruth
https://bitchute.com/timtruth/
https://flote.app/timtruth1
- WHO Tedros Qhebreyesus
- Whit House Jen Psaki,
- CDC Rochelle Walensky
- Pedophile Job Biden
- UK House of Commons
- UK Dominic Raab
Tim Truth - 18029 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jt0mTFMzXGs1/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
http://groupdiscover.com/
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/
https://rumble.com/timtruth
https://bitchute.com/timtruth/
https://flote.app/timtruth1
Keywords
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